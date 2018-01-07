Fire causes residents to evacuate apartment complex in central Toledo

All residents living in a central Toledo apartment complex, were evacuated Sunday morning due to a fire.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. at Bancroft and Horton Street at the Bancroft Court Apartments.

Fire crews said the fire was small and hard to detect because of the construction of the building.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

