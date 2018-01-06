TARTA implementing winter route schedule on Sunday

It’s about to get easier for riders to transfer to another TARTA bus downtown.

TARTA is instituting service changes effective Sunday January 7 that will include new weekday lineup service.

Lineups allow for routes to meet at one time on Jackson Street, every 30 minutes for most routes, so riders can catch other buses at the same time and location to make their trips more timely and efficient.

Lineup service is currently only available evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Current weekday route connections occur every 30 - 50 minutes and don't necessarily coincide with passengers' other bus schedules.

Information on the route changes is available on TARTA’s website.

