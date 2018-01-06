Star Wars comes to Imagination Station

Good versus evil has come together in downtown Toledo this weekend at Imagination Station.

It's Star Wars weekend at the hands-on children’s science center.

Characters from the popular movie series are here for a meet and greet with visitors.

You can get your picture taken with the 501st Legion Bad Guys or the Rebel Legion Good Guys.

The actors are part of an international organization who perform as Star Wars characters.

"It's a good story. It's good versus the bad guys. And I like to be the good guy,” said Angel with the Rebel Legion.

Star Wars Weekend continues on Sunday at Imagination Station from noon to 5 p.m.

