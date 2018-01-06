FIRST ALERT: Major Warm Up to Come!

After tying a record for the longest stretch of days below 20° in Toledo history, relief is finally around the corner! But not before a touch of snow.







Snow chances will develop late Sunday night and bring a small accumulation of 1 - 2" into your Monday morning commute. Good news, this snow won't stick around for long as temperatures will quickly climb above freezing into mid week.







By Thursday, you'll be reaching for your spring rain coats as highs climb into the 50s with scattered rain expected!







To get you through Sunday evening's snow and our drop back into winter cold, click below to get our free First Alert Weather App for exclusive video updates and forecasts!







