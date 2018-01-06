Ottawa Park ice rink, sledding hill for die-hards only in the bitter cold

Crowds were slim on Saturday as temperatures struggled to reach the mid-teens (Source: WTOL)

A Toledo tradition is back.

The Ottawa Park Skating Rink is open.

It’s attracting new skaters as well as old ones too.

Sometimes it’s just too cold to go ice skating.

That was the case on Saturday as the rink saw a slim crowd.

“I wore layers but it’s not working,” said young Devin Modlin.

The ones who came are the diehards who came out on what was one of the coldest days of the season on the last day of the lengthy Arctic Blast.

“I don’t know why I’m out here. I guess it’s fun,” said Devin’s brother Kaleb.

Ottawa Park is the only permanent open air ice rink in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

Lots of warm memories of cold days for folks like Derek Segura.

His dad ran the rink years ago and this is where he learned to skate.

“I remember back as a kid my dad had the chair out here for us so we could hold onto it. Just start skating. Not so great anymore,” said Derek.

Derek came with his mom Lurie Luce.

She hadn’t strapped on a pair of skates here for years.

“About thirty years. Kind of shows today. I used to be able to skate. Thought it was like riding a bike. Lot harder than I remember it,” said Lurie.

The deep freeze also kept away most of the sledders at Ottawa Park.

Three guys had the normally packed hill all to themselves.

“It’s relaxing. Very peaceful to sled,” said Joseph Hughes.

Taylor Monto rode what he calls his “Death Sled”.

It’s made out of an old filing cabinet door.

“Childhood memories. Takes me back to my childhood memories,” said Taylor.

The weather will be warming up this week, and that means the snow will soon be gone for sledders.

The rink will stay open though because of a new chiller system that will help make your skating experience less layered and more comfortable.

The Ottawa Park Skating Rink has daily open skating and special events on their calendar.

Admission is $4 and skate rental is $2.

