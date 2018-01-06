House fire takes lives of father, daughter in Wyandot County

An overnight house fire took two lives from a family of four in Wyandot County just after midnight on Saturday.

Lisa Stock,34, called the Wyandot County Sheriff's Office to report that her house, on State High, was on fire. She said she was able to get her one-year-old daughter, Alana Stock, out of the house, but not herself.

When crews arrived to the home, they found Alana outside in the snow only wearing a diaper. Sergeant Brandon Kromer was able to get Lisa out of the house and provided immediate shelter for the two in his car.

When McCuthenville Fire Department and Sycamore Fire and Rescue arrived, they attempted to rescue Lisa's husband, 37-year-old Shawn Stock, and their 2-year-old daughter, Avery Stock.

When fire crews found Shawn, a Wyandot County Coroner pronounced that he was dead at the scene.

Fire crews also found Avery and transported her, along with Lisa and Alana, to Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Avery was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

In the initial investigation, the cause of the fire is believed to be from a wood burning stove that was located in the basement.

However the cause of the fire is still being investigated by Sycamore and McCutchenville Fire Departments, Ohio State Fire Marshall's Office and Wyandot County Sheriff's Office.

The American Red Cross has met with the family.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up by the family to help with their financial and emotional tribulations.

