Alcohol may be factor in crash on the Anthony Wayne Trail

A driver is expected to be okay after crashing into a wooded area just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

The crash happened at the Anthony Wayne Trail and Glendale intersection off to the side of the road.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash as they continue to investigate.

