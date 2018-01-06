Two cars crash into each other on overpass in west Toledo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two cars crash into each other on overpass in west Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating a two-car crash that happened early Saturday morning around 2 a.m.

Police said the two cars collided head-on on the overpass located on Alexis Road between Detroit and Stickney Avenue. 

Crews have not confirmed the exact injuries of the crash but they are believed to be minor.

It is unclear if alcohol was a factor.

