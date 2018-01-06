TPD involved in injury crash in south Toledo

A Toledo police officer was involved in a crash in south Toledo Friday night just before 11 p.m.

TPD said when the officer was approaching a left turn lane near Summit and Clayton Street, a female driver turned into the officer's path and collided with that officer's car.

The woman sped off after, but was later stopped by police, not too far from the crash.

Two other passengers were injured and taken to a local hospital.

It is unclear if charges will be filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.