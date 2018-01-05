One person shot in the hand in west Toledo

One person was shot in west Toledo Friday night.

According to Toledo police dispatch, one person was shot in the hand at Jazz Commons Apartments at 2221 N. North Reynolds Road.

Police say two black males forced their way into the apartment and started arguing with the man inside.

Police say the victim was shot during the argument and taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the two men, who were wearing all black and ski masks at the time of the shooting.

