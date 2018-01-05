One person shot in the hand in west Toledo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One person shot in the hand in west Toledo

One person was shot in west Toledo Friday night.

According to Toledo police dispatch, one person was shot in the hand at Jazz Commons Apartments at 2221 N. North Reynolds Road.

Police are searching for two suspect at this time.

