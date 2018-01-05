Money Talks News: Are you a shopaholic?

Shopping... everyone does it, but researchers estimate 6 percent of Americans are shopping addicts.

And with 24-hour access on TV and the Internet, it's easy to get a fix.

"They do so to ease feelings, very much like a person who eats comfort food to feel better,” said Ralph Cash PH.D. from Nova Southeastern University.

Psychologists would say a person who shops too much has a Compulsive Buying Disorder.

Now you and I would just say they're a shopaholic.

For more information on Compulsive Buying Disorder, go to moneytalksnews.com and search for "shopaholic".

Whatever the case, there are ways to stop all that shopping.

First, find a new activity to replace shopping.

"Jogging, exercising, listening to music, watching favorite TV programs often would be at least neutral and therefore would not be problematic,” said Cash.

Next, examine your feelings.

If you're shopping to feel better, that's bad.

And finally, make it tough.

When you need to go to the store, carry only enough cash to buy what you went in for, and leave the plastic at home.

It can be hard to know whether you have a problem, but if you work on why you're always shopping and how you can change, you're probably going to feel a lot better.

If your own efforts aren't working, consult a professional, or organization such as debtors anonymous. They can help you kick a shopping habit.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.