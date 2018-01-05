Hicks-Hudson seeks Democratic Party endorsement for Ohio House seat

Former Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is seeking endorsement from Dems for statehouse seat currently held by Michael Ashford's (Source: WTOL)

Just a few days after leaving the Mayor's office, Paula Hicks-Hudson is looking ahead to what could potentially be her next job.

Hicks-Hudson is seeking the Lucas County Democratic Party’s endorsement for the 44th District, Ohio House seat currently held by Representative Michael Ashford.

Ashford is term-limited.

A party official tells WTOL 11 that Hicks-Hudson is one of three who are hoping for the endorsement from the party.

The others are city councilman Tyrone Riley and Dominique Warren, who has worked on Senator Sherrod Brown's staff.

The party has not decided yet who they will endorse.

The general election will be held on November 6. A primary election, if necessary, will be held on May 8.

