Keeping yourself safe for the new year

Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel announced Thursday he is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race for Sherrod Brown's seat.More >>
Testing in the last months of 2017 found that four schools and care facilities in Flint had elevated levels of lead in their water.More >>
Authorities say two dogs seriously mauled an Ohio man trying to protect his own dog from an attack.More >>
Plaintiffs in a landmark legal settlement related to Flint's lead-tainted water are accusing the city of failing to comply with the deal and are asking a federal judge to enforce it.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
It’s about to get easier for riders to transfer to another TARTA bus downtown. TARTA is instituting service changes effective Sunday January 7 that will include new weekday lineup service.More >>
Characters from the popular movie series are here for a meet and greet with visitors.
You can get your picture taken with the 501st Legion Bad Guys or the Rebel Legion Good Guys.More >>
A Toledo tradition is back.The Ottawa Park Skating Rink is open and it’s attracting new skaters as well as old ones, despite the bitter temperatures.More >>
An overnight house fire took two lives from a family of four in Wyandot County just after midnight on Saturday.More >>
