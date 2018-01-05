Cabin fever - how Toledo Library can help

You may be thinking about ways to stay warm and away from the almost unprecedented cold weather without putting yourself at risk of cabin fever.

Some people are taking advantage of the libraries all around the area to do just that.

The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library says they've seen a slight increase at their branches with families trying to find something to do inside.

They are also seeing more people using their "Hoopla" app to access things at home.

The library says they have a lot of options for people in the cold months.

"When it is so cold like this, people are coming in looking for a good book to read to get out of the weather, get comfy inside and read a good book,” said children’s librarian John Cook. “We're also partnering with the Toledo Metroparks for a series of camps here at the library and we also targeted specific dates when people are off school to host those programs.”

You can learn more about what the library has to offer for you and your family in the cold, or even year round, by visiting their website.

