BG adjusting move-in schedule for spring semester students

Bowling Green State University is adjusting their move in schedule for spring semester students.

Residence halls will be opening at 8 a.m. to allow more time for students to move move.

If you have questions you are asked to call 419-372-2011.

Extended Office Hours for Sunday

Residence Halls – Open at 8 a.m.

Office of Residence Life – Noon – 4 p.m.

Student Financial Aid – Noon – 4 p.m.

Office of the Bursar – Noon – 4 p.m.

Office of Registration & Records – Noon – 4 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.