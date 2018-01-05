Too cold to skate outside but Tam-O-Shanter is hopping

There’s snow on the ground and most schools are closed.

It’s the perfect time for sledding, skiing, snowboarding and skating, right?

Unfortunately, being outside for long periods of time isn't the best idea in the arctic temperatures.

People have been taking advantage of Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania however, which offers at least one of these activities in more comfortable environs.

On Friday, there was quite the crowd during open skate.

"It's a little bit too cold to be outside right now for long periods of time so people kind of have winter activities feel and open skating seems to be the natural fit right now,” said Mike Mancowski, with Tam-O-Shanter.

There are open skates on most days including on Saturday afternoon.

Prices vary depending on age and skates are available for rent.

There are also skating classes.

