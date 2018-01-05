TARTA experiencing more bus breakdowns due to cold weather

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority, also known as TARTA, has been dealing with dozens of bus breakdowns lately due to the frigid temperatures.

TARTA employees say they've had at least 60 breakdowns since the Christmas holiday.

That's about twice as many as what they would see when the weather is warmer.

TARTA says they have been working around the clock to make sure buses are back up and running.

"We respond as soon as we get the call, we're out there within probably minutes with another bus we uh we're out there to help everybody out,” said TARTA’S Director of Maintenance Tim Rowe.

Rowe says the breakdowns are due to moisture freezing up in the airlines that control the buses' brakes.

