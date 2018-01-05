Monroe high school student diagnosed with Hepatitis A

Monroe Public Schools says a high student was was diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

According to the Monroe Public Schools, the student was diagnosed with Hepatitis A during the holiday break. The student is being treated and is expected to make a full recovery.

The student is one of several people in Monroe County to be diagnosed with Hepatitis A since the initial exposure at a Tim Horton's restaurant in November.

MPS says they are working with the county health department to prevent the virus from spreading further.

MPS says all students should be vaccinated by the time they turn 12-months-old.

