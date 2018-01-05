Charlie's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Big Board Friday: Week 5

Although it's a new year, we still have almost half of high school basketball left to play.

There are several key games this week on Charlie's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Big Board Friday with rivalry match-ups across many leagues.

In the NLL, the undefeated Northview Wildcats (8-0) face off with the Springfield Blue Devils (2-4).

The Wildcats are coming off of a 77-55 victory over the Bowsher Rebels back on December 29.

While the Southview Cougars also have a perfect season, the Wildcats impressive defense continues to hold their opponents. The Wildcats have only had three games this season where the final score difference was below 10 points to a large margin.

The Blue Devils head to Silica Drive with only two overall wins this season, one of which was their last game on December 22. The Blue Devils were victorious with a final score of 57-44 over Napoleon.

Although it has been a few weeks since the Blue Devils have been on the court, will the break refuel them as they take on the undefeated Wildcats?

For the City League, the Rogers Rams (2-7) and the Start Spartans (7-2) go head to head.

Although both teams have played a majority of non-league games, Rogers and Start are both undefeated in the league.

While Rogers has lost their last four games, perhaps the fuel for revenge will drive them into this City League match-up.

Start also continues to play with positive momentum.

Although, they have only faced two teams in the league, the Spartans are continuing to look impressive.

This game could be a toss-up either way.

Lastly, a Girl's rivalry game between the Lake Flyers (9-2) at the home of the Genoa Comets (2-7).

The Comets have had a rough start to their season. However, their match-up with Lake is typically a competitive one.

Coming off of a win against Fostoria, 54-48, the Comets hope to keep improving their record moving forward.

The Flyers continue to impress, as they have in previous seasons.

With high scoring games, the Flyers high-scoring offense and tough defense continues to give them the upper-hand against their opponents.

Lake is heading into this game following a 65-61 victory over Eastwood.

However, the Flyers competition this season may be Elmwood, who are currently 8-1.

There will be several other games featured on Charlie's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Big Board Friday including:

Otsego @ Elmwood (Girls)

Perrysburg @ Bowling Green

Southview @ Napoleon

Maumee @ Anthony Wayne

Clay @ St. John's

Woodward @ Bowsher

Ottawa Hills @ Toledo Christian

Maumee Valley @ Stritch

Waite @ Scott

Whitmer @ Central Catholic

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.