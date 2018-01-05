Mandel drops out of US Senate race, cites wife's health

Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel announced Thursday he is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race for Sherrod Brown's seat.

Mandel, a Republican, cited his wife's health as the reason for his exit.

Mandel did not say the seriousness of his wife's health issue, but felt it was important to be with family rather than travel to Washington as a senator.

He says he will serve out his current term as state treasurer and kept the possibility open for a return to politics in the future.

There is no word on a possible replacement for Mandel in the race.

Senator Brown issued sent a tweet on Friday afternoon with well-wishes for Mandel and his family.

At this time, we wish Josh, Ilana and their family the best of health. We hope for Ilana's full and speedy recovery. — Sherrod Brown (@SherrodBrown) January 5, 2018

