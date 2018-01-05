4 Flint schools found with elevated lead levels in water

Big warm up arrives with highs near 50 by late week.More >>
Big warm up arrives with highs near 50 by late week.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel announced Thursday he is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race for Sherrod Brown's seat.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel announced Thursday he is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race for Sherrod Brown's seat.More >>
Testing in the last months of 2017 found that four schools and care facilities in Flint had elevated levels of lead in their water.More >>
Testing in the last months of 2017 found that four schools and care facilities in Flint had elevated levels of lead in their water.More >>
Authorities say two dogs seriously mauled an Ohio man trying to protect his own dog from an attack.More >>
Authorities say two dogs seriously mauled an Ohio man trying to protect his own dog from an attack.More >>
Plaintiffs in a landmark legal settlement related to Flint's lead-tainted water are accusing the city of failing to comply with the deal and are asking a federal judge to enforce it.More >>
Plaintiffs in a landmark legal settlement related to Flint's lead-tainted water are accusing the city of failing to comply with the deal and are asking a federal judge to enforce it.More >>