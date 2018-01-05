Man accused of starting house fire to kill man - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of starting house fire to kill man

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man who claimed he was the victim of the fire is now accused of starting it. 

Police say Rex Davis is now charged with aggravated arson after starting a fire at a vacant home on Palmwood Avenue in December. 

Police say Davis intentionally set fire to the home in an attempted to kill a man inside.  

Police say Davis started the fire by throwing couch cushions, blankets and a mattress into an open, active fireplace.

When the fire first occurred, Davis claimed that the fire started when an ember from the fireplace caught a mattress on fire. 

Police say the home was a complete loss.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly