Sen. Brown, Lucas Co. Sheriff team up to keep fentanyl out of Ohio

Senator Sherrod Brown and Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp joined forces Friday in an effort to find new ways to keep deadly fentanyl out of Ohio.

Their idea is to spot the dangerous drug before it even enters the country, let alone the state.

"We've not seen anything quite like this opioid epidemic. It's a big a public health emergency as people can remember. As Sheriff Tharp said, more people have died to opioid overdose in the U.S. in that last few years than died in Vietnam," said Brown.

Brown said he has introduced bipartisan legislation and will provide authorities with high-tech screening equipment and lab resources to fight the opioid epidemic.

Brown's bill would allow for $15 million to be spent on these resources.

