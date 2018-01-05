Man accused of raping family member more than 10 years ago

A 52-year-old man is now behind bars after being accused of raping a family member more than a decade ago.

Larry DeVaughn was arrested Thursday for sexually assaulting a family member who was a minor at the time.

According to court documents, DeVaughn performed oral sex on the family member and forced the family member to perform oral sex on him.

Police say the assault happened between 2004 and 2007.

