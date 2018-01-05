Driver injured after being hit by train

A Michigan driver walked away with their life after being hit by a train on Thursday.

The crash occurred on North Dixie Highway and East Elm Avenue around 3 p.m.

Monroe police say the driver disregarded the railroad crossing gate and signals and attempted to cross the tracks.

Police say the driver's vehicle was hit by an oncoming train and pushed along the tracks until the train was able to stop.

Police say the driver was taken to ProMedica with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash. No one else was injured.

The crash is under investigation.

