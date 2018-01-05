Summit St. to be closed for several days after broken pipes cover it in ice

Some roads are now closed as broken pipes are causing Summit Street to be a sheet of ice Friday morning.

Toledo police say Summit Street and Pontiac Street is closed, as well as Summit Street and Erie Street as crews are worked to clear the scene.

Crews say the pipes burst in an old factory due to the cold temperatures. They believe the building is vacant.

Police say water covered about 100 feet of Summit Street. They say Summit Street will not be safe for travel until the temperature increases in several days.

Police say the city set up a detour for drivers to use until then. The detour is Summit to New York to East Manhattan and then back to North Summit.

