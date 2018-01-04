Working through the frigid temperatures

In the single digit temperatures that northwest Ohio has been dealing suffering through, the cold can take your breath away. But there are so many people who spend most of their work day in these elements outside.

Students may get a two-hour delay or even a school closing because of the cold temps, but several others must layer up and head to work. No excuses.

"It's not pleasant,” said Alec Hillyer, who works outside at Third Base Drive-Thru Party Store. “It's a lot more fun in the summer obviously because it’s outside and once it goes below freezing it's rough."

Alec has been working at Third Base Drive-Thru Party Store for several years.

Their customers can pull in tell the employees what they want, they will grab it and the driver never has to get out of the car. He says their boss is helpful through the cold and bought the employees special cold weather bibs, but this is the coldest winter he's worked through.

"If you don't work in the morning you really think about it all day long and you can't get it out of your head that you've got to work outside all day," Hillyer explained.

Others not only are outside, but also dealing with less than ideal situations, including Bill Alford and his crew from the city's water division.

The team of five were trying to fix a broken water main line at the corner of Detroit and the Anthony Wayne Trail.

"You get it done as quick as you can," Alford said.

The cold not only creates instant ice in the middle of their work space, but also causes issues for some of their equipment. They deal with it the cold the best they know how.

"Well you try to stay warm,” explained Alford. “Dress in layers and if you get a five second break you jump in the truck and warm up."

No matter if your grabbing cold drinks out of the freezer, or are repairing broken pipes both say people can be more considerate when it's cold.

They say this weather keeps them busy as their services are needed more, but they do have different opinions on what it's like working through it…

“I enjoy being outside," said Alford.

"Sometimes you feel the heat come off the window [of the car in the drive-thru] and you immediately want to jump in the car," Hillyer said.

