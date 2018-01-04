FIRST ALERT: The worst of the cold is here

The time period from 10 p.m. Thursday through 10 p.m Saturday will be the coldest stretch of this Arctic Blast, and could well be the coldest stretch this entire winter.

Temperatures will be below zero Thursday night and Friday night. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the single digits.

Record lows are possible for January 5th and 6th. The record for January 5th was set over 130 years ago in 1884!

You are looking at high temperatures for Friday. Highs Saturday will also top out below 10 degrees.

Saturday: winds will be lighter so, though brutally cold wind chill will have less effect.

Sunday: strong southerly breezes warm things up, snow likely in the afternoon.

Look out to the end of our 7 Day Forecast and you will see a chance of warmer weather, even rain and melting snow possible.

Robert Shiels WTOL