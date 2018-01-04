TPS deputy superintendent suspended, reassigned following OVI arrest

The former deputy superintendent of Toledo Public Schools has been reassigned to a different department within the district following an arrest in Bowling Green.

Brian Murphy was arrested last month for OVI and placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Following an investigation, TPS announced Thursday Murphy will resign from his position as deputy superintendent and work under the Transformational Leader of Strategic Planning and Process department. There will oversee the district's strategic plan and other initiatives.

TPS also suspended Murphy 10 days without pay.

Meanwhile, the district named Jim Gant the Executive Transformational Leader of Organization Staff and Business Operations.

