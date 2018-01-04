Athlete of the Week: Christian Wagenhauser

The Southview Cougars basketball team is undefeated so far this year at 8-0.

Part of their success is their senior big man Christian Wagenhauser.

Wagenhouser is a towering 6'7''. He is force when it comes to both rebounds and scores. He is also the team leader on the floor.

"As of now, my role has extended to rebounder, scorer, talking on defense and offense and try to get my teammates going," Wagenhauser said.

But for Wagenhouser, this year is not just about ending his career on a high note. It is about coming back from a devastating injury that sidelined him last season.

In the first week of his junior season, Wagenhouser broke his ankle and never returned to the court.

"Last year when I was hurt, I couldn't do much off the bench to lead," Wagenhouser said,

That leadership developed on the sideline has paid off on the flood. But you need to skill as well, and Wagenhouser has plenty of it.

"He has perimeter skills. He can shoot the ball from outside," head coach Stan Joplin said. "Everybody asks about comparing him to Demajeo Wiggins. He probably shoots the ball better. And [he[ knows the game. There's a strength factor. If he can get stronger, it'll make a big difference."

If Joplin's prediction that Wagenhouse will become strong comes true, that will no doubt help to Cougars in their goal to advance in the state playoffs.

