Family of man killed by sandbag on I-75 in courtroom with accused teens for first time

Family members of Marquise Byrd were in the courtroom on Thursday (Source: WTOL)

The family of Marquise Byrd has tough questions for the four teens accused of throwing a sandbag off an overpass on I-75 that took the 22-year-old’s life.

"You dropped a thirty pound sandbag over an overpass. Where is your conscious? Where is your morality?” said Lillian Diallo, the lawyer and representative for Mr. Byrd’s family.

Byrd’s family sat in the front row of the courtroom on Thursday, visibly upset, as the teens went in front of a judge.

"January the 10th is when he was going to propose to the mother of his child on his birthday because he wanted it to be a surprise. Not for Christmas, but on his birthday,” said Diallo.

The four teens, all under 15 at the time of the crime, were seated before the judge with a parent and attorney behind them.

"At ten o'clock at night, you have no business on an overpass throwing anything. You shouldn't be anywhere but at home or somewhere being supervised by an adult,” said Diallo.

The teens are charged with murder, felonious assault and two vehicular vandalism charges.

"You know, I'm struck by the fact that we're here in juvenile court. So, the gift, once again, that these young men have is that they were not taken or designated as adults,” said Diallo.

The judge and both parties agreed to move the pre-trial hearing in order to gather more evidence and file any motions.

