Flu bug biting especially hard this year

It might have bit you.

It might have bit someone you know.

There’s definitely a bug moving through our area this winter.

Does this sound familiar?

“Runny nose, coughing, sore throat, scratchy... everything.”

That's how Eric Smith describes what laid him up recently.

Blame it on the flu season which actually got off to an early start.

The Toledo Lucas County Health Department reports there have been 105 serious cases of the flu already, more than in previous years.

“We’re stuck inside. Not going outside because of the temperatures. There’s a lot of travel to see friends and family in different areas. Their viruses and bugs are easily caught,” said Eric Zgodzinski of the Health Department.

Still, you can stay healthy if you eat right, dress right and stay active.

In addition, it's important to thoroughly wash your hands frequently.

Most important, remember it’s never too late to get a flu shot.

“We can go into May for the flu season. You may have had the flu. You might have had one strain of the flu but there are multiple strains out there,” said Mr. Zgodzinski.

Seems like everybody’s got it, like Justin Jones.

“Runny nose. Sore throat. Cough."

Take precautions to make sure it doesn't get you.

