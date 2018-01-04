Parents claims Rossford junior, senior high schools have heat issues

Parents of Rossford students complained loudly the heat is not working at either the junior high or high school.

We've gotten a number of calls into our newsroom from parents of Rossford students. They keep telling us the heat isn't working in the Junior High or High school.

At first, multiple sources at the Board of Education said there were no reports at all of any issues with the heat.

A representative at the Junior High said over the phone, "I think some of our parents have over-reacted."

Around the end of the workday, the representative emailed a copy of a letter sent home to parents to WTOL saying they wanted to clear up some misinformation.

The letter says there was a minor leak in a boiler pump at the junior high which is being monitored by district maintenance. It says there were some issues with heat, including with the boiler. However, they indicated that the building was never without heat for extended period of time.

The letter sent to parents states:

Dear JH and HS parents: We wanted to reach out to clear up some of the misinformation being shared on social media regarding heat availability. This misinformation has prompted questions that we would like to address. The short version; all rooms at both locations are receiving heat conducive to teaching and learning. To clarify: There were four rooms yesterday (January 3, 2018), two at the JH and two at the HS, that were experiencing temporary heating issues as reported by staff. These temporary issues were evaluated and quickly remedied by district maintenance. At no time, however, was either building without heat. Second, there is currently a minor leak in the boiler pump at the JH that is being monitored by district maintenance. This minor leak has no current impact on the ability to properly heat the building. In order to make the repair, the boiler has to be taken off line or “turned off.” We have plans to repair this minor leak sometime next week when the temperatures are forecasted to rise and the repair will be completed outside of the student school day. Again, all rooms at the JH (and HS) are properly heated. We always want to be responsive to your concerns. If you have an issue or concern, please contact a building or district administrator directly so that we may address issues with accurate information in a timely fashion. We appreciate your understanding as we work through this cold stretch of weather we are experiencing here in northwest Ohio. Respectfully, Dan Creps, Superintendent of Schools

The district says that has no current impact on heating ability. But the boiler will be turned off when kids are not in school in order to be fixed.

It was not specified to WTOL when the letter was sent to parents.

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said that despite calling the school numerous times herself, they were not admitting to anything.

"From what I understand, half the boilers work. Half don't. So one side of the school is freezing and the other is boiling hot and it's unsafe," the parent said. "It's unsafe, and when you try to contact the school, we get accused of overreacting, and our kids are 'snowflakes,' which is a big one. 'They need to grow up. They're never going to get a job. They're not going to know how to be adults if they can't go to school in the cold.'"

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.