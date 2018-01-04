Three missing Toledoans found dead in eight days

In just eight days, three Toledo families have gotten devastating news about their missing loved ones.

Last week, Jeff Millns, a 67-year-old man with dementia, went missing from his memory care facility. He was later found dead a half mile away.

James Flunder, another 67-year-old man with dementia, was found in Monroe, Michigan, miles from his east Toledo home on Tuesday outside of the Monroe Schools Transportation building.

And Thursday, Sharon Ward from west Toledo was found outside of St. Vincent’s Hospital.

"It is unusual, and it's concerning,” said Sgt Kevan Toney of the Toledo Police Department.

TPD says their hearts are broken for the families, and they obviously wanted a different outcome with these bone chilling temperatures.

"Certainly the cold when you have an endangered missing who is out and confused the cold temperatures can be deadly and that really reduces the amount of time for the search,” Sgt. Toney said.

That's why police say the earlier you notify them of someone missing, the better.

There are a number of ways police go about searching for a missing person.

Normally the detectives on the scene decide which direction they want to go, oftentimes that includes posting on social media.

They've had missing persons cases solved from neighbors recognizing their picture on Facebook.

"It definitely helps, unfortunately in these cases recently it did not at that time, but it's a huge resource for us to get the word out quickly and we hope that people continue to share,” said Toney.

But, they don't rely on social networks. Other steps like flagging vehicles are options.

"Getting the word out to the officers that work the beat, their description so that's all disseminated through the department and following up on any leads, any places the family gives us to check, all of that is done," Toney explained..

If anyone has information on a missing person, police urge them to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

