Over 200 animals removed from Lenawee County residence

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office says they removed over 200 animals from a woman's residence due to poor conditions.

According to the sheriff’s office, they first received a complaint on the situation on December 19. The complaint alleged that a woman living in Lenawee County was selling dogs that were being advertised as puppies and falsifying documentation.

The sheriff's office says the person making the complaint believed the conditions at the accused woman's residence were inhumane based upon the poor condition of the dog that she had purchased from the woman.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office say they immediately opened an investigation and over the course of the next two weeks made multiple contacts with the owner 53-year-old Sharon Kay Evans.

On Wednesday, authorities executed a search warrant at Evans's residence by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other agencies including multiple humane shelters.

Investigators, with the help of those agencies, say they removed over 200 dogs, 32 horses, five cats and two peacocks due to the extremely poor conditions at the residence, such as no shelter or water and animal feces. Therefore, the sheriff's office says the extremely cold temperatures made the situation life threatening for the animals.

The sheriff's office says that all of the animals were taken to safe locations and are being treated.

According to records, Evans was running a kennel and did have a valid kennel license allowing her to possess up to 75 dogs. The Animal Control Officer inspected the kennel on June 2.

Records also state that other allegations had been made regarding Evans lack of care for her animals. Deputies say Evans did not cooperate with authorities and they could not investigate those allegations further.

Law Enforcement personnel had previously been to Evans’ residence for barking dogs, loose donkeys, and civil matters as well as a complaint from Evans that her kennels had been stolen.

On Thursday, a warrant was issued for Evans charging her with Animal Abandoning/Cruelty to 10 or more animals, a four-year felony. The Sheriff's Office reports that Evans turned herself in to investigators later that day and was arraigned on the charges.

Evans was released on bond. As a condition of her bond, she is ordered not to possess any animals during court proceedings.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.