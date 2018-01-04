Burning snowman festival in need of Christmas trees to burn

The Burning Snowman Festival is a relatively new tradition in Port Clinton, but it is growing.

The city expect big crowds for the fourth annual festival, which is held to welcome the coming spring.

During the festival, the city lights a 30-foot snow man, which bursts into a giant flame. Its fuel comes from re-purposed Christmas trees.

Event organizers need at least 40 trees donated to the cause. The event, held on the last weekend of February, became an instant hit for the community.

"Our first year we only expected about 500 people, and we ended up with about two or three thousand," Matt Ritter of the Burning Snowman Festival said. "And it's out grown its original location, and now it's over at Dock's. And even then, we're expecting an even bigger crowd than we did last year."

If you want your Christmas tree to be a part of this years Burning Snowman, you can d rop it off at the Catawba Island Brewing Company.

This year's festival will be on Saturday February 24.

