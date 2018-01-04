TFD warns of the dangers of carbon monoxide, importance of alarms

Earlier this week, an Arizona family of four was found dead in a cabin where they had been vacationing. Investigators believe their deaths was the result of carbon monoxide, a toxic gas that is both tasteless and invisible.

Firefighters say it is tragedies like this that show the importance of a carbon monoxide alarm in your home.

Toledo Fire and Rescue says most families have carbon monoxide alarms in their homes. But the problem is many of them may be where they are placed and plugged in.

"A lot of times, you go on carbon monoxide alarms and we find they have them mounted up high," Captain Doug Palicki of TFD said. "Unfortunately, carbon monoxide is heavier than air so it will accumulate at the lower levels first. Ideally, that is where you want to have your carbon monoxide alarms placed."

Firefighters also say these alarms should be tested monthly and replaced every five years.

Firefighters say it is important to give them a call if your alarm sounds or your carbon monoxide levels rise near or at 50 parts per million.

"We'll come out there. We will test the atmosphere and find the source, be it the furnace, hot water heater, stove or whatever," Capt. Palicki said.

Palicki advises you should open all of your doors and windows and leave your home immediately while you wait for firefighters to show up.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.