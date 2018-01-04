Burst water pipe forces school to close

A burst water pipe forced Lake Elementary School to close Thursday.

The only sound in the school were humming fans drying out a classroom, cafeteria and kitchen.

Freezing temperatures caused a sink pipe to burst in a classroom. The call was made at 6 a.m. to cancel classes for the day.

“We used the media, social media and a system we have in place to notify parents,” Principal Melissa Wagoner said.

By late afternoon, the mess had been cleaned and dried up. The building has electricity and heat. Everything is now ready for the return of students, teachers and staff.

The school is scheduled to re-open Friday. However, bitter cold temperature may force the district to shutdown all the schools for the day.

