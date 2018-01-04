Police hope to identify west Toledo bank robber

Police say while they were arresting him, Myers kicked an officer in the groin.

Arsonists beware! If you set a fire, they will look for you, they will find you, and they will arrest you!

Northwood Police are on the lookout for a man they say robbed the Ameristop Carryout on East Andrus and Tracy Roads on Saturday night.

The man was the child's caretaker and left the child in the tub unsupervised, according to court documents.

Man charged with murder after infant found face down in bathtub

Toledo police are investigating a bank robbery that happened this morning in west Toledo.

Toledo police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Thursday morning in west Toledo.

According to Toledo police, a man entered the Citizens Bank on 5911 Lewis Avenue just before 10 a.m. and demanded money from tellers. Police say the subject took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot. There were no injuries.

Police describe the subject as a Hispanic male approximately between 5'8'' and 5'10'' with a stocky build, dark hair and brown eyes. Police say he is in his late 20’s to early 30’s.

TPD says the subject has scruffy facial hair and tattoos on both the left and right side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, gray sweat pants with cargo pockets, a navy blue stocking cap and tennis shoes.

If you have any information about the robbery, call the FBI at 419-243-6122 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

