Police hope to identify west Toledo bank robber

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Thursday morning in west Toledo.

According to Toledo police, a man entered the Citizens Bank on 5911 Lewis Avenue just before 10 a.m. and demanded money from tellers. Police say the subject took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene on foot. There were no injuries.

Police describe the subject as a Hispanic male approximately between 5'8'' and 5'10'' with a stocky build, dark hair and brown eyes. Police say he is in his late 20’s to early 30’s.

TPD says the subject has scruffy facial hair and tattoos on both the left and right side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, gray sweat pants with cargo pockets, a navy blue stocking cap and tennis shoes. 

If you have any information about the robbery, call the FBI at 419-243-6122 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

