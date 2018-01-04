Mr. Hero robber leaves tracks, jacket as clues for police

Police were on the scene of a robbery at a Toledo restaurant on Wednesday.

The robbery occurred at Mr. Hero on 525 East Manhattan around 9 p.m.

An employee told police that a man entered the restaurant and demanded money. The employee told police the man had his hand behind his back and believed he was armed.

Police arrived to the scene and found fresh footprints in the snow. Police say they also found a dark-blue jacket next to a carryout on Lagrange and East Manhattan.

Police say the trail of footprints ended near Lagrange and Sylvania.

The investigation is ongoing.

