Man killed by sandbag planned to propose to girlfriend

Four teens charged with murder were back in front of a judge Thursday.

The teens, 13-and 14-year-olds, were charged with murder after a sandbag they threw from a bridge hit a car and killed 22-year-old Marquise Byrd.

All four of the teens' families, as well as Byrd's family, were present in the courtroom.

This was the first time Byrd's family got to see the accused teens, and it was another emotional court appearance.

Larry Sykes was also in the courtroom, as he is related to Marquise's girlfriend.

The lawyer for Byrd's family personally knew Marquise, and said he was planning on proposing to his girlfriend on January 10. Marquise also leaves behind a two-year-old son.

His family is currently planning his burial arrangements. They are hoping to have an open casket, but are having a difficult time with that due to the extent of Byrd's injuries.

This appearance in court for the teens was a quick pretrial hearing, as the actual pretrial was moved to January 19.

