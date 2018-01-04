Space heater the only heat source for family at Miracle Manor

Most people can look forward to walking into a nice, warm house after being out in the bitter cold.

But for some people without heat, their home might just as well be outside.

Tiffany Johnson said her only source of heat is a space heater, given to her by her landlords at Miracle Manor where she lives. Johnson said she has six children who all sleep around the space heater in the living room for warmth.

"We pay rent, but we have no heat and I'm not the only one. There's neighbors, pregnant women in this complex that don't have heat and it's just ridiculous. I don't know where else to turn," said Johnson.

Johnson said her neighbors are having the same problems, and are getting frustrated with how cold it is.

"We've been talking about the no-heat issue. The radiators aren't hot, the maintenance man keeps coming to drain the water. They say, 'We're going to fix it, we don't know what's wrong, we're working on it.' Still, there's no heat. It's cold, freezing cold. You should come into your apartment and be warm, but it's cold. Everybody's been talking about the same thing, how cold it is," Johnson said.

Johnson said it's around 50 to 60 degrees in her apartment, with her thermostat set as high as it will go. She is concerned about her children and how she will keep them warm in these frigid temperatures.

Miracle Manor said they are not commenting on the situation.

