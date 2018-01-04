Body found near St. Vincent's Medical Center - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

breaking

Body found near St. Vincent's Medical Center

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police say that a body has been found on Thursday.

Police say the body was found near St. Vincent's Medical Center.

It is unclear if the body is a man or a woman at this time.

We'll keep you updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly