Bucyrus City School District responds to bomb threat

The Bucyrus City School District received a bomb threat on Thursday morning.

The school district said they received the threat on Twitter around 5 a.m.

The district closed all buildings and informed the staff of the threat around 7 a.m.

NEWS - Bucyrus City School District receives bomb threat - https://t.co/2IQDtVwyjz — Bucyrus City Schools (@bucyrusredmen) January 4, 2018

"We are working collaboratively with the City of Bucyrus Police Department, Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Allen County Sheriff's Office to ensure that all our buildings are safe. We take threats to the safety and security of our students and staff very seriously and will work diligently to secure our buildings," said Bucyrus Superintendent Kevin Kimmel.

The Allen County Sheriff's Office and OSHP dispatched bomb sniffing dogs to the elementary and secondary school buildings.

"We are working diligently to make sure the school buildings in our community are safe. I appreciate the assistance of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Allen County Sheriff's Office and State Highway Patrol in securing our buildings," said Bucyrus Chief of Police David Koepke.

The school district, along with Bucyrus Police Department and Crawford County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference in the Alex Kish Memorial Gymnasium at the Bucyrus Secondary School sometime on Thursday.

The press conference will be streamed live on the district's Facebook page.

