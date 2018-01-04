LIST: School delays, cancellations due to winter weather condition

(WTOL) - Though some schools are still on winter break, there were in some in the area looking to head back Thursday morning.

Below is a list of schools that have been delayed or canceled due to winter weather conditions:

Apostolic Christian Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Arcadia: Delayed 2 hours

Autism Academy of Learning: Delayed 2 hours

Autism Model School: Delayed 2 hours

Bellevue City School: CLOSED

Bennett Venture Academy: CLOSED

Benton Carroll Salem: Delayed 2 hours

Blanchard Valley School: Delayed 2 hours. Plan B preschool.

Blessed Sacrament School - Toledo: Delayed 2 hours

Bridges Community Academy - Tiffin: Delayed 2 hours

Bryan Center for Autism: Delayed 2 hours

Buckeye Central Local Schools: CLOSED

Bucyrus City Schools: CLOSED

Cardinal Stritch/Kateri Catholic Academy: Delayed 2 hours

Carey: Delayed 2 hours

Central Catholic: Delayed 2 hours

Central Local Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Clyde Green Springs: CLOSED

Danbury: Delayed 2 hours

Discovery Academy: CLOSED

Eagle Academy: CLOSED

Edison Local Schools: CLOSED

Findlay: Delayed 2 hours

Forest Christian Preschool: Delayed 1 hours

Fostoria: Delayed 2 hours

Fremont City Schools: CLOSED

Genoa: Delayed 2 hours

Gesu School: CLOSED

Gibsonburg: CLOSED

God's Lighthouse Homeschool: CLOSED

Good Samaritan School: Delayed 2 hours

Hopewell-Loudon: Delayed 2 hours

Independence Education Center: Delayed 2 hours

L. Hollingworth School for the Talented & Gifted: CLOSED

Lake Elementary School: CLOSED. The preschool, middle school and high school are open.

Lakota: Delayed 2 hours

Liberty-Benton: Delayed 2 hours

Margaretta: CLOSED

Maritime Academy of Toledo: CLOSED

Mohawk: Delayed 2 hours

Monroeville: CLOSED

New Horizon's Academy - Wauseon: CLOSED

New Riegel: CLOSED

Noah's Ark Nursery School - Fremont: CLOSED

North Central Academy - Tiffin: Delayed 2 hours

Northeastern Local: Delayed 2 hours

Northpointe Academy: CLOSED

Norwalk: CLOSED

Old Fort: Delayed 2 hours

Oregon: Delayed 2 hours

Perkins Local: CLOSED

Port Clinton: Delayed 2 hours

Queen of Apostles School: CLOSED

REACH Academy: CLOSED

Riverdale: Delayed 2 hours

Rosary Cathedral Elementary School: CLOSED

School of Hope - Fremont: CLOSED

Seneca County Opportunity Center: CLOSED

Seneca East: CLOSED

Sentinel Career Center: Delayed 2 hours

St. Benedict Catholic School (WEB): CLOSED

St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Elementary: Delayed 2 hours

St. Pius X Elementary School: CLOSED

St. Wendelin: Delayed 2 hours

The Center for Autism and Dyslexia - Findlay: Delayed 2 hours

Tiffin City Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Toledo Smart Academy: CLOSED

Triangular Processing Inc: Open, no transportation

Trinity Lutheran School - Toledo: Delayed 1 hour

Van Buren: CLOSED

Vanguard Tech Center: Delayed 2 hours

Vanlue: Delayed 2 hours

Washington Local: Delayed 2 hours

Woodmore: Delayed 2 hours

Wynford: Delayed 2 hours

Below is a list of when the Big 11 schools are returning from break:

Anthony Wayne : January 3rd

Bedford : January 3rd

Bowling Green : January 4th

Findlay : January 3rd

Maumee : 9- 12 January 3rd, K - 8 January 4th

Oregon : January 3rd

Perrysburg : January 9th

Springfield : January 3rd

Sylvania : January 8th

Toledo Public Schools : January 9th

Washington Local Schools : January 3rd

Call your school if you have any scheduling questions.

WTOL 11 will update this as needed.

