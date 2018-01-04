LIST: School delays, cancellations due to winter weather condition

LIST: School delays, cancellations due to winter weather conditi - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

(WTOL) - Though some schools are still on winter break, there were in some in the area looking to head back Thursday morning.

Below is a list of schools that have been delayed or canceled due to winter weather conditions:

  • Apostolic Christian Academy: Delayed 2 hours
  • Arcadia: Delayed 2 hours
  • Autism Academy of Learning: Delayed 2 hours
  • Autism Model School: Delayed 2 hours
  • Bellevue City School: CLOSED
  • Bennett Venture Academy: CLOSED
  • Benton Carroll Salem: Delayed 2 hours
  • Blanchard Valley School: Delayed 2 hours. Plan B preschool.
  • Blessed Sacrament School - Toledo: Delayed 2 hours
  • Bridges Community Academy - Tiffin: Delayed 2 hours
  • Bryan Center for Autism: Delayed 2 hours
  • Buckeye Central Local Schools: CLOSED
  • Bucyrus City Schools: CLOSED
  • Cardinal Stritch/Kateri Catholic Academy: Delayed 2 hours
  • Carey: Delayed 2 hours
  • Central Catholic: Delayed 2 hours
  • Central Local Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Clyde Green Springs: CLOSED
  • Danbury: Delayed 2 hours
  • Discovery Academy: CLOSED
  • Eagle Academy: CLOSED
  • Edison Local Schools: CLOSED
  • Findlay: Delayed 2 hours
  • Forest Christian Preschool: Delayed 1 hours
  • Fostoria: Delayed 2 hours
  • Fremont City Schools: CLOSED
  • Genoa: Delayed 2 hours
  • Gesu School: CLOSED
  • Gibsonburg: CLOSED
  • God's Lighthouse Homeschool: CLOSED
  • Good Samaritan School: Delayed 2 hours
  • Hopewell-Loudon: Delayed 2 hours
  • Independence Education Center: Delayed 2 hours
  • L. Hollingworth School for the Talented & Gifted: CLOSED
  • Lake Elementary School: CLOSED. The preschool, middle school and high school are open.
  • Lakota: Delayed 2 hours
  • Liberty-Benton: Delayed 2 hours
  • Margaretta: CLOSED
  • Maritime Academy of Toledo: CLOSED
  • Mohawk: Delayed 2 hours
  • Monroeville: CLOSED
  • New Horizon's Academy - Wauseon: CLOSED
  • New Riegel: CLOSED
  • Noah's Ark Nursery School - Fremont: CLOSED
  • North Central Academy - Tiffin: Delayed 2 hours
  • Northeastern Local: Delayed 2 hours
  • Northpointe Academy: CLOSED
  • Norwalk: CLOSED
  • Old Fort: Delayed 2 hours
  • Oregon: Delayed 2 hours
  • Perkins Local: CLOSED
  • Port Clinton: Delayed 2 hours
  • Queen of Apostles School: CLOSED
  • REACH Academy: CLOSED
  • Riverdale: Delayed 2 hours
  • Rosary Cathedral Elementary School: CLOSED
  • School of Hope - Fremont: CLOSED
  • Seneca County Opportunity Center: CLOSED
  • Seneca East: CLOSED
  • Sentinel Career Center: Delayed 2 hours
  • St. Benedict Catholic School (WEB): CLOSED
  • St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Elementary: Delayed 2 hours
  • St. Pius X Elementary School: CLOSED
  • St. Wendelin: Delayed 2 hours
  • The Center for Autism and Dyslexia - Findlay: Delayed 2 hours
  • Tiffin City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
  • Toledo Smart Academy: CLOSED
  • Triangular Processing Inc: Open, no transportation
  • Trinity Lutheran School - Toledo: Delayed 1 hour
  • Van Buren: CLOSED
  • Vanguard Tech Center: Delayed 2 hours
  • Vanlue: Delayed 2 hours
  • Washington Local: Delayed 2 hours
  • Woodmore: Delayed 2 hours
  • Wynford: Delayed 2 hours

Below is a list of when the Big 11 schools are returning from break:

  • Anthony Wayne : January 3rd
  • Bedford : January 3rd
  • Bowling Green : January 4th
  • Findlay : January 3rd 
  • Maumee : 9- 12 January 3rd, K - 8 January 4th
  • Oregon : January 3rd
  • Perrysburg : January 9th
  • Springfield : January 3rd
  • Sylvania : January 8th
  • Toledo Public Schools : January 9th
  • Washington Local Schools : January 3rd

Call your school if you have any scheduling questions.

WTOL 11 will update this as needed. 

