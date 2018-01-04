Toledo police find missing 13-year-old - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police find missing 13-year-old

Seth Maxey (Source: TPD) Seth Maxey (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police have found a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police say Seth Maxey ran away from 6139 Luddington on Tuesday. 

Police say they Maxey was found safely on Thursday.

