The Claddagh closes at Franklin Park Mall

The Claddagh is now closed for business at the Franklin Park Mall.

The Irish pub released this statement on their Facebook page on Tuesday, their last day.

Claddagh will be replaced with Black Rock Bar & Grill, according to the mall.

The new restaurant will begin renovations soon and is expected to open this summer.

You can check out their menu on their website.

