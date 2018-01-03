Rural propane industries affected by bitter cold

The arctic blast over the last few weeks has had a big impact on the residential propane industry.

Allen Dunlap, general manager of Ludwig Propane in Fremont said his crews have been extremely busy over the last month.

With the consistent sub freezing temperatures, he said many residential propane tanks have needed refilling every two to three weeks.

Recently, his company received an hour of service waiver from the state, allowing his crews to work overtime to get to more customers in a day.

As a result, the propane crews have been serving up to 19 homes and going through two truck loads of propane a day. The cold has slowed the process as well, as it is difficult to get the propane into the area as well.

"Supply at the refinery is very tight, the transportation industry has a huge hit because they're trying to get to all of these people using more gas than they normally do, and the truck just aren't as readily available. So, this arctic blast is going to be tough for everybody to get through," explained Dunlap.

Dunlap also wants to remind all propane customers in the area that it can take up to an average of seven to ten business days to answer a service call. So you should regularly check your propane levels to ensure you don't run out.

Dunlap also gave some tips to any propane customer in the area to ensure that their tanks stay topped off.

The first is to not rely on a scheduled refill, and to monitor your propane tank yourself. He said to call your propane company if you are approaching 30 percent.

Dunlap also says it's important for customers to ensure that the path to the tank is clear from the roadway all the way to the hookup.

"If the truck can't get into your driveway because of cars and obstructions, he can't park his truck on the highway or roadway and come up and knock on your door. He's got to drive past and we have to call and we've got to come back," he explained.

And last but not least, make sure you are up to date on your bill.

"A lot of people are using propane in less than 30 days, and if that previous bill is not paid, a lot of the computer systems won't let you generate a ticket for delivery, until that delivery is paid for," Dunlap said.

