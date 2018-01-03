Reduce, reuse, recycle,Lucas Co. makes it easy to do

Now that the holidays are over, do you wonder how our waste management is handling all that cardboard from record high online purchases here in our area?

Officials from the Lucas County Solid Waste Management District said new scheduling this year has been very successful and has allowed for no overtime.

Jim Shaw, from the Lucas County Solid Waste Management District, said the district is also working to revamp the recycling program with the city of Toledo. The district is doing this to make sure that there is no confusion as to what you should and should not be recycling.

"One of our concerns, always, is correct recycling and making sure people are getting it right,” Shaw said. “Recycling materials in the drop off, as well as the curbside program in the city of Toledo,” said Shaw.

More information on proper recycling can be found on the district's newly updated social media pages.

